

Capricorn: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you overcome negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Financially, you’ll manage to earn money independently, without outside assistance. Be cautious about sharing sensitive information with your spouse, as it may inadvertently be disclosed. Your love life has the potential to transition into a lifelong commitment, with marriage on the horizon. Avoid letting pride cloud your judgment—consider the input of your subordinates when making decisions. You may spend a significant part of the day on unimportant activities but will come to appreciate the beauty of your marriage like never before. Remedy: To foster family happiness, recite ॐ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः (Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha) 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.