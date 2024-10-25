Capricorn: Take extra care when consuming exposed or outside food to avoid any health issues. However, try not to stress yourself, as it will only lead to mental fatigue. Your expenses may increase today, so it's essential to create a well-planned budget to manage any financial challenges effectively. Family members will be supportive but may have high expectations from you. You might stumble upon a delightful surprise by checking your partner’s recent social media posts. For students, it’s wise to avoid procrastination—use your free time today to complete pending tasks, as this will benefit you in the long run. You’ll experience a deep connection with your spouse today, realizing that they truly are your soulmate. However, remember that impatience, whether in work or relationships, can lead to mistakes or setbacks, so stay calm and composed. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to attract happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.