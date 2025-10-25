Capricorn

Bravery and a positive outlook will help you face any challenge. Avoid impulsive investments; consider your options carefully. Keep personal information private. Someone’s interference may create friction with your partner. Quick thinking on your part will bring recognition. Your partner’s lack of motivation could disrupt your day, but your strengths will be appreciated. Remedy: Occasionally gift red clothes to brothers for family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.