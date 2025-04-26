Capricorn: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to actively participate in sports competitions. If you've been working toward securing a loan, today could be your lucky day. This is also a favorable time to gain your parents’ support for your new projects and plans. If you're planning a special outing with your lover, pay attention to your attire — dressing thoughtfully will help avoid any unnecessary annoyance. Rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies may be performed at home, adding a positive vibe to your day. Romance will blossom beautifully, although minor health concerns might cause a little discomfort. Students are encouraged to approach their teachers today with any challenging subjects — their guidance will help clear up confusion and strengthen understanding. Remedy: Regular intake of honey will add sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.