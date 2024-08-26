Capricorn: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life—everything, whether good or bad, passes through it. A clear mind helps in solving life's challenges and provides necessary insight. Our advice is to avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they not only harm your health but also strain your finances. An evening spent with friends will be enjoyable. A special friend may be there to comfort you in times of need. Use your professional influence to advance your career—you have the potential for great success in your field. Focus your skills to gain the upper hand. Today, you'll put your mind to the test—some of you might play chess, solve crosswords, write stories or poetry, or plan for the future. Your spouse will be especially energetic and loving today. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, prepare sweet rotis in a Tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.