Capricorn: Maintain a balanced diet to enhance your physical health. While money is important, don’t let financial concerns strain your relationships. Spend your evening with friends—it will uplift your mood. Despite unfinished tasks, romance and socializing will dominate your thoughts. Taking bold steps and making confident decisions will lead to positive outcomes. Devote your time and energy to helping others, but avoid getting entangled in matters that don’t concern you. Today, you and your spouse will relive the beautiful romantic moments of the past. Remedy: Incorporate more green into your daily attire to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.