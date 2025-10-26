Capricorn:

Mental pressures may arise, but overall health remains stable. Chronic issues might require costly medical attention. Rekindle old friendships today. Anticipation of meeting an old friend raises your spirits. Professional progress is possible with the right connections. Your efforts to improve personal appearance will succeed. Expect a heartfelt gesture from your spouse. Remedy: Place a mix of flour, raw sugar, and ghee inside a coconut and leave it under a Peepal tree to increase wealth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.