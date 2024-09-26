Capricorn: Share any family concerns with your spouse and dedicate time to one another to rediscover and reaffirm your bond as a loving, nurturing couple. Your children will also sense the joy and harmony in the home, fostering greater spontaneity and freedom in your interactions. Financially, today will be better than usual, and you’ll earn a sufficient amount of money. Opportunities may arise to attend social events, bringing you into contact with influential people. Take time to understand your partner's feelings today. Use your expertise to overcome any professional obstacles—a small effort could resolve the issue once and for all. Remember, time moves swiftly, so make the most of it. Your spouse may remind you of your youthful days, along with some mischievous memories. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 8 am.