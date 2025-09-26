Capricorn: Today is a wonderful day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and make you feel good about yourself. Financial gains through your children are likely, bringing you immense joy. It’s important to support their concerns with care and understanding. Love is in the air, as Cupid seems to be working overtime in your favor—just stay mindful of the opportunities around you. Those living away from home may find peace by spending their evening in a park or a quiet spot after finishing daily tasks. With an amazing partner by your side, life will feel truly enchanting today. You’ll also find joy in pampering and showering affection on your children, who will happily stay close to you throughout the day. Remedy: Offer radish kept in a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars outside it to maintain harmony and balance in the family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.