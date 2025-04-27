Capricorn: Today promises sheer joy and excitement, especially for those heading out for some fun. However, it's wise to avoid alcohol or similar substances, as they could lead to the loss of valuable items. Some people may make big promises they can't keep—it's best to focus on actions, not empty words. An exciting surprise awaits as you receive gifts or tokens of love from your beloved. Use your expertise and skills to overcome professional challenges; even a small effort today could lead to lasting solutions. A distant relative might drop by unexpectedly, taking up a good portion of your day. Your marriage will feel more wonderful and fulfilling today than ever before. Remedy: Strengthen your financial stability by helping and serving saints, monks, nuns, and others devoted to religious life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.