Capricorn: An evening at the movies or dinner with your spouse promises to leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. However, a disagreement over money matters might arise—but your calm and composed approach will help resolve it smoothly. Your children may lend a helping hand with household tasks, making things easier. Today, you’ll realize that love is not just a feeling but a sacred connection akin to worshiping the divine. Make an effort to use your free time wisely, as it could shape your future success. Your married life will take a delightful turn, with everything aligning in your favor. The stars hint at a short, fun-filled trip with your close ones, offering a refreshing change of pace. Remedy: Treat women outside your family and friend circle with respect and kindness to invite financial growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.