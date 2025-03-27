Capricorn: Your health is expected to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. Since financial needs can arise unexpectedly, it's wise to start saving and planning your finances now. If you're feeling mentally burdened, confide in your relatives or close friends—they can help lighten your worries. Today, you'll realize that love has the power to replace everything else. At work, be mindful of the situation and choose your words carefully—staying quiet when necessary will help you avoid unnecessary trouble. Travel and educational experiences will broaden your perspective and deepen your awareness. Meanwhile, your married life will reach a peak of romance, making this a truly special day with your spouse. Remedy: To achieve success in business and professional life, pour sweetened milk over a banyan tree.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.