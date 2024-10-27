Capricorn: Some unavoidable situations may cause you discomfort, but it’s important to stay calm and avoid reacting hastily. Today, there’s a chance for financial gains, but your aggressive approach might hinder your success. An old friend may surprise you with a visit, bringing back fond memories. Sharing a candlelit meal with your loved one can be a special experience. Your hard work at the office will finally pay off today. However, students might struggle to focus on their studies and may end up wasting time with friends. You’ll come to realize just how beautiful your marriage is today. Remedy: For better health benefits, mix black and white sesame seeds into flour and make soft balls to feed fish.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 p.m.