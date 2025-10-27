Capricorn

Control emotions and address fears for better health. Stock investments may perform poorly; be vigilant. Sisterly bonds provide encouragement, but avoid losing temper over trivial matters. Romantic moments may shift to arguments at night. Those with foreign dealings see good results, and talents shine at work. Relationships need nurturing—your spouse offers a listening ear. Remedy: Greet the rising sun while reciting ‘Om’ 11 times to boost prosperity.​

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.