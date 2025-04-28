Capricorn: Today is a highly auspicious day to break free from the habit of drinking. Remember, alcohol is a serious enemy to your health and greatly hinders your efficiency. Be cautious and avoid friends who often borrow money without returning it. Work-related stress may weigh heavily on your mind, leaving little room for family and social life. However, your love life is set to surprise you with something truly wonderful today. Business partners will be supportive, and together you will successfully clear pending tasks. In your leisure time, consider playing a game to refresh your mind—but stay alert, as there is a slight risk of an accident. Married life will reveal its many joys today, and you are likely to cherish every moment. Remedy: Carry a square piece of silver with you, or wear it around your neck, to enhance harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6 pm.