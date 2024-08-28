Capricorn: Your cheerful nature will bring happiness to those around you. Today, you might need to spend a significant amount on your parents' health, which could strain your finances but will also strengthen your bond with them. Supporting your children's concerns will be important. Avoid being overly submissive in your love life. At work, you'll likely have the upper hand in most situations. Spending excessive time with friends could lead to difficulties later on, so balance your time wisely. If a plan to meet someone falls through due to your spouse’s health, you might end up having an even better time together. Remedy: Enhance your financial situation by donating pure cotton clothes and namkeens to those in need.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM