Capricorn: The needs of others may interfere with your self-care plans, but don't suppress your feelings—take time to do what you enjoy to relax. Financially, today looks prosperous, and you may even be able to pay off debts or clear loans. A short trip to visit relatives will offer you a break and some comfort from your busy routine. You might have to set aside thoughts of your romantic partner as you face certain realities. Shopping and other activities will keep you occupied for much of the day. While you'll experience a lovely romantic moment, minor health issues could arise. Helping a friend today will lift your spirits. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.