Capricorn: Today is all about joy and making the most of life. Financial stability will bring you peace of mind as you find yourself with a good amount of money. However, concerns over your spouse’s health may cause stress. By evening, an unexpected romantic mood may take over your thoughts. It’s a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. The day will be a mix of pleasant and unsettling events, leaving you both excited and exhausted. If you've been longing for your spouse’s affection, today will bring you the love you desire. Remedy: Maintain peace and harmony at home by placing flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.