Capricorn: Begin your day with meditation or yoga—it will not only improve your physical health but also strengthen your mental resilience. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to repay it today, as it may become unavoidable. On a brighter note, you’ll effortlessly draw positive attention from others without trying too hard. Love will bring warmth and purpose into your day, reminding you of its transformative power. You’ll finally find time to complete tasks you've long planned but couldn’t get around to—this will bring a sense of accomplishment. Today, you may discover that marriage is much more than physical intimacy. You'll experience the depth of emotional connection and the comfort of true companionship. However, a difficult situation may arise, reminding you how essential it is to have loyal and supportive friends by your side. Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra to calm your mind and dispel feelings of frustration or restlessness.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.40 pm to 7 pm.