Capricorn: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but mounting work pressure might leave you feeling irritable. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to repay it today—delays could lead to serious misunderstandings, or even legal trouble. Your family holds a meaningful place in your heart, and their presence will be especially significant today. Don’t delay expressing your feelings to your beloved—waiting until tomorrow might be too late. Before entering any partnership, take a moment to listen to your inner voice. Trust your intuition. Avoid alcohol and smoking today, as they could drain your time and energy. Focus instead on healthy habits that support your well-being. Married life takes a lovely turn today—expect to experience its warmer, more joyful side. Remedy: Gaze at your reflection in mustard oil, then use the same oil to fry sweet flour balls and feed them to birds. This practice is believed to aid in financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.