Capricorn: Today brings you the joy of well-deserved leisure. With a little self-belief, you have the potential to earn money—even with the support of others. Trust in your abilities and seize the opportunities that come your way. Keep yourself active with household tasks, but also make time for fun and relaxation. Balancing responsibilities with recreation will help you stay energized and refreshed. Remember, love doesn’t always need to be displayed openly—sometimes subtlety preserves the beauty of your bond. Excessive displays can occasionally do more harm than good. Although those close to you may seek your company, you might prefer solitude today to find inner calm. It's a good time for heartfelt conversations with your partner—expressing genuine feelings will bring you closer than ever. Consider reconnecting with friends you haven’t seen in a while. Just be sure to plan ahead—letting them know in advance will make your time together more enjoyable and less stressful. Remedy: Spread happiness by wholeheartedly helping students, teachers, or young children—you’ll find deep joy in their smiles.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.