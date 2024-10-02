Capricorn: Your overall health is good, but travel might be hectic and stressful. Financial issues could cause some tension in the family today. It’s wise to think carefully before discussing matters with relatives, and consider seeking their advice. Your parents' health is improving, and they will express their love for you. Plan something special for the evening and aim for a romantic atmosphere. You'll notice a boost in your confidence and see signs of progress in your endeavors. While family members may share their concerns with you, try to stay focused on your own interests during your free time. If you're married, today could be a particularly fulfilling day for your relationship. If possible, wear gold to encourage positive financial changes.

Lucky colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 PM to 3 PM.