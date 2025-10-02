Capricorn: Stay engaged in activities that help you remain calm and composed today. Those who invested money based on advice from unfamiliar sources are likely to see gains. Your friendly nature will attract many people, and you’ll enjoy their company. You may even feel the presence of a dear friend in their absence. Avoid entering any new joint ventures without careful thought, and consult trusted people if needed. Value your time and avoid spending it around those who are difficult to understand, as it may lead to unnecessary troubles. On the personal front, your spouse may surprise you with a delightful gesture, bringing joy to your day. Remedy: To boost professional growth, wake up early, greet the rising sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.