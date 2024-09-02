Capricorn: This is a great day to focus on activities that boost your self-esteem. You might finally dip into your long-term savings today, though the expenses could dampen your mood a bit. Expect a pleasant evening as relatives or friends drop by for a visit. Express your love by placing flowers at your window. If you’re a deserving employee, you might receive a promotion or financial reward. Your day will likely be filled with travel, entertainment, and socializing. It's also a wonderful day for your marriage—take a moment to let your partner know just how much you love them. Remedy: For financial prosperity, offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, then bring half of them back home and keep them in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.