Capricorn: Engage in some mental exercise by reading something interesting. You might find yourself spending money today on repairing a faulty electronic item. An evening with friends will be enjoyable. Romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated. Connecting with influential people could lead to beneficial outcomes. Finishing your work on time and heading home early will be rewarding today—it will bring happiness to your family and leave you feeling refreshed. Your spouse will rekindle memories of your early days of love and romance. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to help strengthen your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM.