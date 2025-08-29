Capricorn: Good news is likely to come your way today. Investments in stocks or mutual funds are favourable for long-term gains. Children will be more engaged in sports and outdoor activities, bringing them joy and energy. Romance will be strongly highlighted, and by night you may feel like taking a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your partner’s affectionate side will be at its peak, making the day especially memorable. Married natives, however, may hear complaints regarding their children, which could cause some concern. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother or a motherly figure to gain mental strength and stability.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.