Capricorn: Be mindful of your posture today—sitting carelessly could lead to injury. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your appearance but also contributes significantly to your health and self-confidence. Financial worries may ease as your parents offer much-needed support. However, a close acquaintance might overreact to money matters, creating a bit of tension at home. Stay calm and try not to let it disrupt the peace. On the bright side, your love life is set to bloom with warmth and positivity. Professionally, focus on sharpening your skills to boost your efficiency and performance at work. As you reflect on the fleeting nature of time, you may feel the urge to withdraw and spend time in solitude. Embracing quiet moments alone will actually be beneficial and restorative for you. However, the day could bring disagreements on various fronts, potentially straining a close relationship—approach conflicts with patience and understanding. Remedy: Feed cows with fresh grass (chara) to attract harmony and prosperity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.