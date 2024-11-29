Capricorn: Your hopes will flourish like a radiant, fragrant flower, bringing positivity to your day. However, stay vigilant at work or in business—carelessness could lead to financial setbacks. Time spent with your grandchildren will bring you immense joy and warmth. You might find yourself reminiscing fondly about a friend in their absence, feeling their presence in spirit. An important and unexpected invitation may come your way, opening new doors. In your married life, you’ll let go of past sorrows and fully embrace the beauty of the present moment. A candlelit dinner with someone special could be just what you need to unwind and recharge after a hectic week. Remedy: Eating 11 grains of wheat at sunrise can help boost your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.