Capricorn: Avoid alcohol today, as it may disrupt your sleep and prevent you from getting the deep rest you need. This is a good day to sit down with your spouse and discuss your finances, planning for future wealth together. You might have the chance to attend social events, where you’ll meet influential people. Your loving mood will inspire you to make special plans with your partner. Hold off on committing to any new joint ventures, and seek advice from trusted individuals if needed. While spending time alone can be refreshing, if something is weighing on your mind, it’s best to talk it over with an experienced person. Your marriage will feel more wonderful today than ever before. Remedy: Recite the Durga Chalisa and hymns dedicated to Goddess Durga to enhance your progress in business and career.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.