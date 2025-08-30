Capricorn: You will feel active and energetic today, with good health supporting your endeavors. Those who have been struggling financially for a long time may find unexpected monetary relief, easing several problems at once. Family members might not meet your expectations, so avoid imposing your will on them—adapting your approach will help you take the lead more effectively. A surprise message could fill your heart with joy and sweet thoughts. If you feel your beloved hasn’t been giving you enough time, you may express your feelings openly and honestly today. Married life will feel extra special—your spouse will prove to be your true angel. A thoughtful surprise, like a homemade dish, may lift your spirits and wash away fatigue. Remedy: Establish a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze, and worship it daily for harmony and bliss in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.