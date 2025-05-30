Capricorn: You’re on the path to recovery from a long-standing illness, but be cautious—avoid dealing with selfish or short-tempered individuals, as their negativity could cause stress and slow your healing process. Financially, things are looking up, especially with the recovery of delayed payments improving your monetary situation. Your family will play an especially meaningful role in your life today, offering emotional support and warmth. However, romantic gestures may not yield the desired response, so it’s best to hold back for now. If you're dealing with legal matters, it's a good day to consult a lawyer for sound advice. Minor tensions with relatives may arise, but by the end of the day, peace and harmony will likely be restored. Make sure to complete any pending tasks before starting something new—leaving work unfinished could lead to complications down the line. Remedy: Wear a copper coin tied with a red thread around your neck to stay energized and balanced throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6 pm.