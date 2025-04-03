Capricorn: Encourage yourself to adopt a more optimistic mindset—it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. If you haven't received your salary yet, financial concerns may arise, prompting you to seek support from a friend. Foster harmony at home by working closely with your loved ones. A sudden romantic encounter could brighten your day. You may face disappointment as the recognition and rewards you expected get delayed. Spending quality time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match together—will strengthen your bond. Today, you and your partner will share heartfelt conversations, deepening your emotional connection. Remedy: Eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.