Capricorn: Your mind will be open to positivity and uplifting experiences today. Promising financial opportunities may arise, offering a chance for profitable gains. Enjoyment will come more easily if you involve your entire family in leisure or entertainment plans. Romance is in the air, making it a wonderful day for your love life—keep nurturing the bond with affection and intimacy. Professionally, make use of your influence and skills to push your career forward. With focused effort, you’re likely to achieve significant success in your chosen field. You may often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and crave solitude. Fortunately, today offers you the perfect chance to enjoy some quiet time and recharge. Tensions in your relationship may lead to disagreements and emotional strain. But instead of walking away, consider the value of what you share—don’t give up too easily. Remedy: Walking barefoot on green grass can help attract better financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.