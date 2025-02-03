Capricorn: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines—skipping meals may lead to unnecessary stress. Today, prioritize matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. An evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will help you unwind and uplift your mood. Your partner may have certain expectations that you might not be able to fulfill, which could lead to disappointment—handle the situation with care. Leverage your connections to navigate any challenging situations. You'll have ample personal time today, which you can use to indulge in your interests, read, or enjoy music. Avoid pressuring your partner, as it may create emotional distance. Remedy: Applying a tilak of white sandalwood will promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.