Capricorn: Take care of your well-being today; neglecting it could lead to negative consequences. Those running small businesses might receive valuable advice from family or friends that can improve their financial situation. This is also a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents. Love is something to be felt and shared with your partner. However, it's not a good day to invite your boss or seniors over to your home. Instead, enjoy some time reading an interesting magazine or novel. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years, along with some mischievous stories. Remedy: Water your money plant to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm and 4 pm.