Capricorn: Your sharp intellectual potential will help you overcome challenges, but staying positive is the key to defeating any disability or limitation. At work, advice from your father may prove highly beneficial. On the family front, situations may not be as smooth as you expect—there is a possibility of arguments or disputes, so remain calm and composed to avoid escalation. Be cautious in friendships, as misunderstandings could strain bonds. Your family may share several concerns with you, but you might prefer spending your spare time in personal activities that bring you peace. In married life, you may feel your partner prioritizes their family over yours during times of need. On the brighter side, if you have a melodious voice, surprising your beloved with a heartfelt song could make their day extra special. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, never be cruel to animals. Choosing vegetarianism for both you and your partner will also greatly enhance love and harmony.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.