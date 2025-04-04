Capricorn: You may finally find relief from a prolonged illness, bringing a sense of renewal. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today could help you navigate future challenges with ease. Consider visiting a relative who hasn’t been well lately—it will mean a lot to them. On the romantic front, things might feel off today, as your partner may come across as overly demanding. Avoid indulging in alcohol or cigarettes—they could consume more of your time and energy than you realize. In your married life, a lack of comfort might leave you feeling a bit suffocated. A heartfelt conversation could make all the difference. Remember: many chase wealth at the cost of their health, only to later spend that wealth trying to regain it. True wealth lies in good health—so shake off any laziness and embrace a more active lifestyle. Remedy: Begin your day by touching the feet of your elders to seek their blessings. This simple act can bring harmony and warmth to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.