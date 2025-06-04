Capricorn: Working on self-improvement will bring you multiple benefits—you’ll feel more confident and positive about yourself. To maintain a smooth life and steady lifestyle, pay close attention to your finances today. Your partner will be supportive and caring, so let go of worries and enjoy your time together. Stay alert and attentive when dealing with important people—you might receive valuable advice. Travel and studies will broaden your horizons and increase your awareness. Life will become truly joyful when your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with love. Remedy: Offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father-figures to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.