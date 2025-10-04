Capricorn: Today calls for rest and relaxation, especially after the mental pressure you’ve been under recently. Recreation and entertainment will help you unwind and rejuvenate. Your innovative ideas could also open opportunities to earn some extra money. Children around you may lend a hand with household tasks, making your day a little lighter. Brighten your love life by planning a visit to a picnic spot or spending quality time outdoors with your partner. You won’t be concerned about others’ opinions today and may prefer solitude, enjoying your own company in your free time. If you’ve been feeling unlucky or burdened, today brings a sense of blessing and relief. You may also receive a phone call from someone you’ve been wanting to connect with for a long time—an exchange that could bring back fond memories and transport you to cherished moments from the past. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot to attract positivity and remove obstacles.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.