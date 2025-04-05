Capricorn: One of your dearest dreams is likely to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check—too much emotional high can bring its own set of challenges. Stay cautious and avoid getting involved in any suspicious financial dealings. Your spouse’s health may become a source of stress and concern, but a heartfelt phone call from them or your beloved could brighten your entire day. It's also a good time to reflect on your personal shortcomings and set aside moments for self-improvement. The love and warmth of your spouse will help you momentarily forget life’s past struggles. Make sure not to delay any tasks you’re capable of completing today—it’s the right time to stay productive. Remedy: For improved financial stability, apply a small amount of oil to your body and belly button before bathing.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.