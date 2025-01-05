Capricorn: A smile is the best remedy for all your challenges today. However, any negligence at work or in business could lead to financial setbacks. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring happiness and joy to your entire family. A message or conversation from your partner will boost your spirits and morale. Your hard work will pay off today, bringing positive results in your professional life. In your free time, consider visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any place of worship to find peace and avoid unnecessary conflicts. This is set to be the best day of your married life, filled with the true joy and bliss of love. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, keep half of them in your locker at home to enhance prosperity and bring good fortune to your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.