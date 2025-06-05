Capricorn: Excessive excitement or intense emotions could strain your nervous system today, so it’s essential to remain calm and composed. Secure any extra money by investing it in a safe option that ensures future returns. Take time to indulge in your hobbies and support your family—it will bring inner satisfaction. You may find yourself mending someone’s broken heart today, offering comfort when it's most needed. At work, colleagues or subordinates may cause some tension, demanding your patience. Although the Moon's position suggests ample free time, you might struggle to make the most of it.

On the brighter side, the evening promises romance, warmth, and joy. With delightful food, soothing scents, and your partner by your side, love will fill the air. Remedy: For positive outcomes in your career, chant the Mercury Gayatri Mantra in the morning:

ॐ चन्द्रपुत्राय विद्महे रोहिणीप्रियाय धीमहि तन्नो बुधः प्रचोदयात

Om Chandraputraaya Vidmahe Rohinipriyaaya Dheemahi, Tanno Budhaḥ Prachodayāt

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 9 am.