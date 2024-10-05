Capricorn: Low energy may feel like a slow drain on your well-being, so it's essential to stay engaged in creative activities and keep yourself motivated to fight off illness. If you want to secure your financial future, start saving today. A close relative may need more attention but will also offer support and care. Be cautious, as interference from a third party could cause friction between you and your partner. Someone from your past may reach out, making the day unforgettable. However, a friend, relative, or neighbor might bring some tension into your married life. Family is a key part of your happiness, and spending time with them today could be enjoyable. Remedy: Wearing silver bangles or bracelets (khadas) can help make your love life more memorable.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.