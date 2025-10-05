Capricorn: You may feel uneasy about socializing today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome this hesitation. Financial conditions are set to improve, bringing you a sense of relief. If you’re seeking emotional comfort, your elders will likely offer the support and reassurance you need. Love and romance will dominate your thoughts, adding warmth to your day. However, be cautious not to mix business with personal matters, as it may create unnecessary complications. Differences of opinion with close associates could make the day a bit tense, but understanding and patience will help you manage them. By day’s end, you’ll come to realize just how deeply your partner values and cares for you. Remedy: For swift career growth, steer clear of dishonesty, deceit, and unethical practices.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.