Capricorn: Your positive attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you. You are likely to receive financial support from your mother's side today, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Expect a delightful evening as relatives or friends may visit. Romance could spark unexpectedly, and you might find yourself falling in love at first sight. Your hard work is paying off, and a promotion is on the horizon. Don't focus too much on immediate financial rewards—long-term success is in your favor. You’ll challenge your mind today by engaging in activities like chess, crosswords, writing stories or poetry, or planning for the future. Your spouse may receive a special gift from your parents, bringing extra joy to your married life. Remedy: Wear a bangle made of bronze or brass to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.