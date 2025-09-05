Capricorn: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Finances are likely to improve, but rising expenses may balance out the gains. A quarrel with your spouse could cause mental strain, so avoid unnecessary stress and focus on accepting what cannot be changed. Your smile can work wonders in uplifting your partner’s mood. If you manage to carve out personal time despite your busy routine, use it wisely—it can help shape a better future. Married life looks especially positive today, with moments to cherish. You may also spend time on self-care, like a new hairstyle or spa session, which will leave you feeling refreshed. Remedy: Spread joy and family harmony by offering sour food items like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappe to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.