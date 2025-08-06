Capricorn: Your family may have high expectations from you today, which could leave you feeling a bit irritated. However, some financial relief is likely, as unexpected money may come your way and ease your monetary concerns. Spending time with friends and relatives will lift your spirits, as they’ll be supportive and caring. Your love life will flourish beautifully today, bringing you joy and warmth. At work, your dedication and effort will finally pay off. You won’t be too concerned about what others think of you. Instead, you'll enjoy spending your free time alone, appreciating the peace and quiet. Even though love after marriage can be rare, you’ll experience that special connection with your partner all day long. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.