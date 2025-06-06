Capricorn: Today calls for you to slow down, unwind, and indulge in the hobbies and activities you truly enjoy. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing to buy new things. Some tension may arise within the family or with your spouse, so it’s best to stay calm and patient. Be kind and respectful in your interactions with your partner. To truly enjoy life, make an effort to reconnect with friends—staying isolated can lead to emotional distance, and no one can support you if you push the world away. Misunderstandings with your spouse may leave you feeling unsettled throughout the day, so keep communication clear. A religious ceremony or spiritual activity might take place at home, yet a lingering worry could weigh on your mind. Remedy: For a more harmonious love life, keep white sandalwood roots wrapped in a blue cloth within your home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.