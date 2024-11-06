Capricorn: Today, you might encounter tensions and differences of opinion that could leave you feeling irritated and uneasy. It’s best to avoid making investments today. This period is ideal for discussing your new projects and plans with your parents to gain their support. Your boundless love will mean a lot to your partner. At work, it’s one of those days when you’ll feel great—your colleagues will praise your efforts, and your boss will be pleased with your progress. Business owners can expect to see profits today. While your family may share their concerns with you, you’ll likely stay absorbed in your own thoughts and enjoy personal activities in your free time. Your marriage has never felt as fulfilling as it does today. Remedy: For improved financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.