Capricorn: Your spouse's cheerful mood may brighten your entire day. However, those who have made recent investments might face financial losses today, so be cautious. Before making any changes to your home, be sure to get the approval of everyone involved. For some, a new romantic connection will lift your spirits and keep you in a happy, upbeat mood. You may find yourself in a strong position to negotiate major land deals and manage various entertainment projects. Time moves quickly, so it's important to use it wisely and make the most of every moment. Your efforts to improve your marriage will exceed your expectations and bring positive results today. Remedy: Wearing silver jewelry more often will bring harmony and peace to your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.